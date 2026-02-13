Fran Beltran headshot

Fran Beltran Injury: Trains normally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Beltran (foot) was spotted training normally with the team this week and should be an option for Monday's derby against Barcelona, according to Claudia Espinosa from Sport.

Beltran was forced off in Sunday's draw against Sevilla with a foot issue, but it turned out to be minor, as the midfielder was back in full training with the squad this week and is in the mix for Monday's derby against Barcelona. That said, the midfield battle is heating up with Azzedine Ounahi (foot) nearing his return from injury, which clouds Beltran's role moving forward. Even if he is available, his minutes with his new club remain far from guaranteed given the growing competition for spots.

Fran Beltran
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fran Beltran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fran Beltran See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
204 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Celta Vigo v. FC Barcelona Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Celta Vigo v. FC Barcelona Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 26, 2020