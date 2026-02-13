Fran Beltran Injury: Trains normally

Beltran (foot) was spotted training normally with the team this week and should be an option for Monday's derby against Barcelona, according to Claudia Espinosa from Sport.

Beltran was forced off in Sunday's draw against Sevilla with a foot issue, but it turned out to be minor, as the midfielder was back in full training with the squad this week and is in the mix for Monday's derby against Barcelona. That said, the midfield battle is heating up with Azzedine Ounahi (foot) nearing his return from injury, which clouds Beltran's role moving forward. Even if he is available, his minutes with his new club remain far from guaranteed given the growing competition for spots.