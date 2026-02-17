Fran Beltran headshot

Fran Beltran News: Debut goal wins it

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Beltran scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 win against Barcelona.

Beltran returned from a minor foot issue that forced him off in the previous match, coming off the bench to make an instant impact. His first goal for Girona was a memorable one, helping his side take down title contenders Barcelona. Before this game, he had started all three matches since his arrival, putting up three shots (all from outside the box) and one chance created. On the defensive end, he posted five clearances, one interception and 10 tackles, with no game featuring fewer than three tackles.

