Fran Beltran News: Selected for bench
Beltran (foot) is on the bench for Monday's match against Barcelona.
Beltran is back in the team sheet Monday after he was able to fully train this week, with the midfielder picked for the bench. He will look to return to the starting XI after testing his legs, starting in the three games before his injury.
