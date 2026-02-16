Fran Beltran headshot

Fran Beltran News: Selected for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Beltran (foot) is on the bench for Monday's match against Barcelona.

Beltran is back in the team sheet Monday after he was able to fully train this week, with the midfielder picked for the bench. He will look to return to the starting XI after testing his legs, starting in the three games before his injury.

Fran Beltran
Girona
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Fran Beltran See More
