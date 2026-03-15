Fran Garcia News: Assists in start
Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win against Elche.
Garcia made his first league appearances since Jan 4 and his first start of 2026. recording an assist with two won tackles. He has been a limited option all season for Los Blancos, only appearing eight times in league play this season.
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