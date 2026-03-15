Fran Garcia headshot

Fran Garcia News: Assists in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win against Elche.

Garcia made his first league appearances since Jan 4 and his first start of 2026. recording an assist with two won tackles. He has been a limited option all season for Los Blancos, only appearing eight times in league play this season.

Fran Garcia
Real Madrid
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