Fran Garcia News: Delivers an assist
Garcia assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Valencia.
Garcia came off the bench but that proved to be a good move tactically as the defender provided an assist on Betis' winning goal. Perhaps he could go back into the starting lineup or have a bigger role against a struggling Levante side which has already conceded three goals and gave up 61 in LaLiga last season.
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