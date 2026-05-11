Fran Garcia News: Quiet Sunday
Garcia recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona.
Garcia sent in a single poor shot and an inaccurate cross and failed to do much else during Sunday's loss. It was a loss that saw their bitter rivals earn the league title and overall was a day to forget in Madrid. Garcia has three more matches in the league season to try and end the campaign on a high note.
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