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Fran Garcia News: Quiet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Garcia recorded one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Garcia sent in a single poor shot and an inaccurate cross and failed to do much else during Sunday's loss. It was a loss that saw their bitter rivals earn the league title and overall was a day to forget in Madrid. Garcia has three more matches in the league season to try and end the campaign on a high note.

Fran Garcia
Real Madrid
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