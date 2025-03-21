Fran Perez Injury: Dealing with injury

Perez didn't participate in Friday's training session due to a muscular injury, according to David Torres of El Desmarque.

Perez is dealing with a muscular problem, but it's uncertain whether he'll be able to recover in time to face Mallorca after the international break. Perez hasn't had much of a role this season, though, making just three starts out of 16 appearances in the current league campaign with no goals or assists.