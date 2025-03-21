Fran Perez Injury: Dealing with injury
Perez didn't participate in Friday's training session due to a muscular injury, according to David Torres of El Desmarque.
Perez is dealing with a muscular problem, but it's uncertain whether he'll be able to recover in time to face Mallorca after the international break. Perez hasn't had much of a role this season, though, making just three starts out of 16 appearances in the current league campaign with no goals or assists.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now