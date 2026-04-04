Fran Perez Injury: Misses Elche clash with back issue

Perez (back) was ruled out of Friday's clash against Elche due to back discomfort and will hope to return for next Sunday's fixture against Mallorca, according to Union Rayo.

Perez was unable to train fully heading into the weekend and the club opted not to take any risks with his back issue, leaving him out of the matchday squad against Elche. Alvaro Garcia has stepped back into a starting role on the left wing in his absence and will hold that spot until Perez returns to full speed.