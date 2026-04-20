Fran Perez Injury: Trains partially

Perez completed only half of Monday's team training session before leaving to receive treatment on his persistent back problem, leaving his availability for Thursday's clash against Espanyol uncertain, according to La Grada.

Perez has been managing a back issue for around one month and the inability to complete a full team session is a concern for Rayo heading into another important fixture. His situation adds to the growing list of fitness doubts for coach Inigo Perez's side heading into Thursday's clash, with the club already stretched across multiple positions due to injury and suspension. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement against Espanyol.