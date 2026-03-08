Fran Perez News: Assists in draw

Perez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Perez helped contribute to the lone goal for Rayo on Sunday, recording his first assist of the season. This adds on to his two goals, making 13 key passes and winning nine tackles in 23 La Liga appearances (eight starts).