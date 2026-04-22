Fran Perez News: Fit for Thursday

Perez (back) is an option for play moving forward, according to manager Inigo Perez. "Fran will be available."

Perez is back in the mix after a slight back injury left him out for a few weeks, with the midfielder returning to play against Espanyol. This gives the club back a starter of five of his past seven appearances, potentially reclaiming the role immediately. However, he has held more of a rotational role this campaign in total, starting in 10 of his 25 appearances.