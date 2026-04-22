Fran Perez headshot

Fran Perez News: Fit for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Perez (back) is an option for play moving forward, according to manager Inigo Perez. "Fran will be available."

Perez is back in the mix after a slight back injury left him out for a few weeks, with the midfielder returning to play against Espanyol. This gives the club back a starter of five of his past seven appearances, potentially reclaiming the role immediately. However, he has held more of a rotational role this campaign in total, starting in 10 of his 25 appearances.

Fran Perez
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