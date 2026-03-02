Fran Villalba News: Active display in draw

Villalba created three chances, sent in five crosses (three accurate) and made two clearances and two interceptions during Friday's 2-2 draw against Queretaro.

Villalba returned to the team after being rested on the previous game and had another productive outing, this time from the right flank. The midfielder's versatility, combined with his ability to contribute in different ways, makes him a constant feature in the lineup but he needs to start putting everything together in the same game to see his fantasy stock getting raised.