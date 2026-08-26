Fran Villalba News: Assists in loss

Villalba assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Puebla.

Villalba was one of Santos Laguna's more creative presences, delivering the corner that Ezequiel Bullaude converted for their second goal. His 10 chances created across five matches this season reflect consistent creative involvement that has yet to fully translate into direct contributions, and his next fixture against Tigres presents an opportunity to help Santos Laguna find better results going forward.