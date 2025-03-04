Fran Villalba News: Assists off bench
Villalba assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Monterrey.
Villalba notched his first goal contribution of the campaign Sunday, providing an assist off the bench for Santos Laguna's second goal in their 4-2 loss versus Monterrey. The midfielder managed one accurate cross and one clearance over his 31 minutes of play. Villalba has been a rotational member of the Santos squad during the Clausura campaign, making just six appearances (three starts) over 10 Santos fixtures.
