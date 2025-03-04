Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fran Villalba headshot

Fran Villalba News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Villalba assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Monterrey.

Villalba notched his first goal contribution of the campaign Sunday, providing an assist off the bench for Santos Laguna's second goal in their 4-2 loss versus Monterrey. The midfielder managed one accurate cross and one clearance over his 31 minutes of play. Villalba has been a rotational member of the Santos squad during the Clausura campaign, making just six appearances (three starts) over 10 Santos fixtures.

Fran Villalba
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now