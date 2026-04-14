Fran Villalba News: Logs assist in loss

Villalba made an assist and had one off-target shot during Saturday's 4-2 loss against Pachuca.

Villalba made a huge contribution with less than a minute into the game, assisting Lucas Di Yorio for the opened but then he mostly vanished from the game with his team being fully dominated and even struggling to have the ball at times. This was the first appearance on the scoresheet for Villalba since the first three games of this Clausura tournament, when he posted two goals and an assist.