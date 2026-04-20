Fran Villalba News: Productive despite defeat

Villalba recorded seven crosses (five accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Atlas.

Villalba generated 2025/26 season-high tallies of seven scoring chances and five accurate crosses as he took almost all of his team's set pieces against Atlas. Considering only the Clausura campaign, he's now averaging 1.1 shots, 2.6 chances created and 4.4 crosses (1.6 accurate) per game, and he remains with two goals and two assists over 14 starts. However, his team's poor form has limited his decisive output to one assist across his last 11 matches played.