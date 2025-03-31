Fran Villalba News: Provides two assists in loss

Villalba assisted twice to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Atletico San Luis.

Villalba created the chances for both of Bruno Barticciotto's goals in the 29th and 32nd minutes, respectively, against the Potosinos. The Spaniard increased his tally to three assists in nine matches played, although he remains goalless this year. Despite his decent form, he's now at risk of losing playing time in favor of the no longer injured Franco Fagundez.