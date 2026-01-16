Villalba has started the Clausura season strongly, scoring in this match with a well-placed finish into the right side of the goal after also recording an assist in the previous game. During the Apertura, he managed just one goal and no assists across 16 matches, and he has already surpassed that output in just two games. Even though Santos Laguna have struggled to open the campaign, Villalba has clearly shown attacking upside, registering three shots and five chances created in that short span, with his involvement translating into results. He will next face Juárez in a mid-table matchup as he looks to continue his strong form.