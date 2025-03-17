Francesco Acerbi News: Dominant against Atalanta

Acerbi recorded one tackle (one won), nine clearances, three blocks and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Atalanta.

Acerbi shut down Mateo Retegui and the other vaunted Atalanta attackers and filled it up in the back, furnishing arguably his best display of the season. He has started every game since shaking off his latest injury and has notched six tackles (four won), six interceptions, 24 clearances and six blocks in the last five, helping keep two clean sheets.