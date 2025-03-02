Fantasy Soccer
Francesco Acerbi headshot

Francesco Acerbi News: Notches seven clearances against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Acerbi generated one tackle (one won), seven clearances, two blocks and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Acerbi turned in another busy showing, containing Romelu Lukaku and the other Napoli forwards for the most part, but the Inter rearguard couldn't finish the job and gave up a late goal. He has started in four straight matches after getting healthy, totaling seven tackles (six won), four interceptions, 23 clearances and four blocks.

Francesco Acerbi
Inter Milan
