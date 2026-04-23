Francesco Camarda Injury: Completes rehab from serious injury

Camarda (shoulder) has been cleared to return, has been called up for a pre-game retreat ahead of Saturday's away game against Verona and has been training regularly in recent days, Lecce announced.

Camarda has been absent since early January because of a serious shoulder sprain that required surgery. The team acquired Walid Cheddira in January to fill the void and compete with Nikola Stulic, so he'll join a three-man competition for one spot in the middle of the attack. He has scored once in 17 appearances (seven starts). He has posted five shots (zero on target), three chances created and two clearances in his last five outings.