Francesco Camarda News: Finds bench role

Camarda (shoulder) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Verona.

Camarda has been included in the squad after being absent since early January following the serious shoulder sprain that had required surgery, with the coaching staff easing him back via the bench as he rejoins the competition for the central attacking role. The young forward steps back into a three-man battle alongside Walid Cheddira, who had been acquired in January to fill the void, and Nikola Stulic, with an immediate return to the starting lineup representing too big a step given the length of his absence. His return to the first eleven is expected to follow in the coming fixtures as he builds back his match sharpness and works his way back into contention.