Francesco Camarda News: Subs in late against Verona

Camarda (shoulder) had one shot (zero on target) and no other stats in a short cameo in Satuyrday's 0-0 draw with Verona.

Camarda only saw some action in the stoppage time after a multi-month absence caused by a shoulder injury. He'll work on his conditioning and try to challenge Nikola Stulic and Walid Cheddira, who have both been underwhelming, the rest of the way. He hadn't been much better, scoring once in 18 appearances (seven starts) before going down.