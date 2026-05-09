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Francesco Coppola Injury: Picks up injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 11:13am

Coppola hasn't been selected for Sunday's game against Cremonese due to a late muscular issue, Sesta Porta informed.

Coppola could have gotten a shot if the coach started rotating after an early relegation, but he got hurt in training. He has featured just once in the last six fixtures. Simone Canestrelli, Antonio Caracciolo and Rosen Bozhinov have started consistently as of late.

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