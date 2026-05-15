Francesco Coppola Injury: Poised to return versus Napoli

Coppola (undisclosed) has been practicing regularly and has occasionally been tested among the starters in recent days, Sesta Porta informed.

Coppola sat out the previous game because of an ailment but avoided serious issues and will be in the running to replace Rosen Bozhinov (suspension), alongside Arturo Calabresi and Raul Albiol. He has featured seven times so far, notching 13 tackles (five won), four interceptions and 13 clearances, with no clean sheets.