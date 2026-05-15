Francesco Coppola Injury: Still out for Napoli meeting

Coppola (undisclosed) has been practicing regularly in recent days, Sesta Porta informed, but he ultimately didn't make the cut for Sunday's match against Napoli.

Coppola sat out the previous game because of an ailment, and while he was a late call, he'll miss his second fixture on the trot. Arturo Calabresi or Raul Albiol will substitute for Rosen Bozhinov (suspension).