Francesco Coppola headshot

Francesco Coppola Injury: Still out for Napoli meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 10:22am

Coppola (undisclosed) has been practicing regularly in recent days, Sesta Porta informed, but he ultimately didn't make the cut for Sunday's match against Napoli.

Coppola sat out the previous game because of an ailment, and while he was a late call, he'll miss his second fixture on the trot. Arturo Calabresi or Raul Albiol will substitute for Rosen Bozhinov (suspension).

Francesco Coppola
Pisa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now