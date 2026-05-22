Francesco Coppola Injury: Unavailable versus Lazio

Coppola won't be an option against Lazio on Saturday, as he's set for surgery to remove a bone bruise in his left ankle, Sesta Porta relayed.

Coppola will miss his third game in a row but because of a different physical problem. He closes his maiden Serie A season with 13 tackles, four interceptions and four blocks in seven appearances (five on target), with no clean sheets. Pisa will be a little depleted in the back in the season finale, as Antonio Caracciolo (suspension) and Daniel Denoon (ankle) are sidelined as well. Simone Canestrelli, Raul Albiol, Rosen Bozhinov and Arturo Calabresi will pick up the slack.