Francesco Coppola News: Holds his own versus Bologna

Coppola recorded three tackles (zero won), six clearances and one interception in Monday's 1-0 loss to Bologna.

Coppola got the call after not playing in the previous four contests and was dependable in the back, setting a new season high in clearances, but his team allowed a late goal. He'll compete for two spots with Simone Canestrelli, Arturo Calabresi (shoulder) and Rosen Bozhinov in the next few matches. He has tallied at least one clearance in his last four showings, accumulating 12 and logging seven tackles (two won) and two interceptions, with no clean sheets over that span.