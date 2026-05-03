Francesco Pio Esposito Injury: Leaves Parma match with small injury

Esposito recorded no meaningful stats before exiting Sunday's 2-0 win over Parma at halftime due to back pain, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Esposito got the nod but didn't produce and departed at the interval because of some discomfort. He'll have a few days to recover ahead of Saturday's away game versus Lazio. Lautaro Martinez might be back in the XI regardless of his status after coming off the bench in his return from injury in this one.