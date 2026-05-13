Francesco Pio Esposito News: Bench option in cup match

Esposito (back) was an unused sub in Thursday's Coppa Italia final.

Esposito wasn't yet 100 percent following a back problem but was healthy enough to make the bench and could return to action in one of the last two matches, especially should the coach give some room to the reserves after clinching the title early. He hasn't scored in his last five appearances, posting six shots (two on target), four chances created and one cross (zero accurate) over that span.