Francesco Pio Esposito News: Decent display against Lecce

Esposito recorded three shots (two on goal), three tackles (two won) and one chance created and drew four fouls in Saturday's 2-0 win against Lecce.

Esposito was a significant part of the offense sans Lautaro Martinez (calf), but didn't have any clear-cut chances and didn't manage to score his third goal in a row. The top option will sit out multiple contests, so he'll divvy up minutes just with Marcus Thuram and Ange-Yoan Bonny going forward. Espsoito has taken multiple shots in the last three contests, accumulating eight attempts (five on target) and adding two key passes and three tackles (two won) in that stretch.