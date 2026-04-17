Francesco Pio Esposito News: Fires five shots in Cagliari game

Esposito registered five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-0 victory against Cagliari.

Esposito led his team in attempts, matching his season high, but he was unable to punch one home, despite his volume. He's playing consistently thanks to Lautaro Martinez's (calf) injuries. He has scored twice in the last six meetings (five starts), recording 14 shots (six on target), seven chances created and two tackles (one won).