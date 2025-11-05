Esposito set up Carlos Augusto with a routine pass ahead of a successful finish from outside the box, but he could have had a bigger day, as he had a few good chances from excellent positions but couldn't put one in the net, partially because of Temirlan Anarbekov's heroics. He set a new season high in shots, but his minutes are bound to dip because of the return of Marcus Thuram. He has had at least one attempt in five consecutive tilts, accumulating 16 (four on target) and tallying one goal, two assists and five chances created.