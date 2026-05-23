Francesco Pio Esposito News: Scores in Bologna game

Esposito scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bologna.

Esposito returned to the XI after dealing with back problems in recent weeks and tapped it home after a few ricochets in the box in the second half, scoring his ninth goal. He has also assisted twice and notched 82 shots (28 on target) and 32 chances created while rotating with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram in his maiden Serie A campaign.