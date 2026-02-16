Francesco Pio Esposito News: Scores in substitute appearance

Esposito scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Juventus.

Esposito was summoned from the bench Saturday and rose above the pack to score Inter Milan's second goal in their 3-2 win over Juventus. Across just 24 minutes of play, the forward rattled off three shots (two on goal) and made one clearance. Of Esposito's four Serie A goals across 23 appearances (seven starts), three have come as a substitute.