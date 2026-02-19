Francesco Pio Esposito News: Scores in Wednesday's loss
Esposito scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Glimt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.
Esposito scored an unassisted goal in the 30th minute Wednesday, his second in the Champions League this season. Although it came in a tough road loss, that goal will ultimately give Inter a chance to come back in the second leg. Esposito has a good chance to be part of that comeback attempt as he's recorded five goal contributions across his last nine appearances in all competitions.
