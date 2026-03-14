Francesco Pio Esposito News: Strikes in Atalanta meeting

Esposito scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Esposite didn't have a huge statistical day but opened the scoring with a clinical finish from close range, returning to the stat sheet after four appearances and bagging his seventh goal of the season. He has notched 12 shots (four on target), five key passes and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five bouts.