Zampano "won't be called up Saturday due to the flu," coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Zampano came down with an illness and won't be an option for this one. He has been the top deputy on both wings in recent fixtures behind Alessio Zerbin and Mikael Egill Ellertsson. Ridgeciano Haps, Franco Carboni and Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason will take on those duties.