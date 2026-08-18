Francho Serrano News: Joins Getafe through 2029

Serrano has completed a move to Getafe from Real Zaragoza, signing through June 30, 2029, the club announced.

Serrano is a product of Real Zaragoza's academy who worked his way up to make more than 160 appearances for the first team, including 37 official matches in 2022-23 and over 1,700 minutes across 23 games in 2023-24. A right-footed central midfielder, Serrano is also versatile and has played various positions in both attack and defense throughout his career. He also has experience with Spain's youth national teams, having earned two caps with the U-21s. He arrives at Getafe to add depth and experience in central midfield after establishing himself as a regular at Zaragoza over multiple seasons.