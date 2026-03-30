Francis Coquelin Injury: Back on training pitch

Coquelin (undisclosed) was spotted training on the side during the international break, going through runs, ball work and reinforcement exercises, the club posted.

Coquelin has been plagued by injuries all season long and missed the Strasbourg clash, but getting back on the pitch is at least a step in the right direction. His status remains uncertain heading into the April. 5. relegation showdown against Metz, particularly with new coach Vahid Halilhodzic now calling the shots and his place in the pecking order unclear. Johann Lepenant and Louis Leroux have been holding things down in midfield during his absence and could hold onto those roles depending on how the new staff assesses the situation.