Francis Coquelin Injury: In doubt Sunday

Coquelin is a doubt for Sunday's clash as he struggles with a quad issue he picked up last week. The midfielder didn't have a specific timeline for his return, but he has some chance to return Sunday. It's more likely Coquelin is back for a March 2 trip to Marseille, unless he can pass the late test with flying colors.