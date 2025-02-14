Fantasy Soccer
Francis Coquelin headshot

Francis Coquelin Injury: Picks up quadriceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Coquelin (quadriceps) suffered an injury in training on Wednesday and will be out for the time being, coach Antoine Kombouare confirmed in the press conference.

Coquelin had been working on his fitness after joining Nantes during the transfer window. The coach had planned to manage his workload carefully due to his lack of recent playing time, as Coquelin could have been essential for the club for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, the veteran midfielder suffered an injury in training on Wednesday and will be sidelined for an unspecified period. The coach expressed frustration over the situation, though no timeline for Coquelin's return has been provided.

Francis Coquelin
Nantes
