Francis Coquelin Injury: Ruled out again

Coquelin (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's clash against Lens at Bollaert as a last-minute absence, according to Ouest France.

Coquelin has had a deeply frustrating season at Nantes, dealing with a series of injuries that have repeatedly prevented him from establishing any consistent run of form. His latest setback is another unwelcome development for coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who must now reshuffle his midfield options for what is a crucial fixture in the club's survival battle, with Dehmaine Tabibou returning to the squad to provide some relief in the middle of the park.