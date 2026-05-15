Francis Coquelin Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Coquelin (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale against Toulouse, according to coach Vahid Halilhodzic, per L'Equipe.

Coquelin ends a deeply frustrating season with one assist, 17 tackles and 11 clearances across 16 Ligue 1 appearances (eight starts), having been repeatedly hampered by injuries that prevented him from establishing any consistent run of form at Nantes. His absence for the final fixture of the campaign is another unwelcome chapter in what has been a difficult year for the experienced midfielder.