Francis Coquelin Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Coquelin (undisclosed) is ruled out for the time being due to an injury, according to Ouest France.
Coquelin picked up another injury and will be sidelined for the time being. The veteran has been hit hard by injuries all season and still hasn't shaken those issues. While he's out, Johann Lepenant and Louis Leroux are expected to step into bigger roles in midfield.
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