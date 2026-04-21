Francis Coquelin Injury: Suffering from thigh injury

Coquelin is not an option for Wednesday's match against PSG due to a thigh injury, according to Franck Le Dorze of L'Equipe.

Coquelin is going to need some time to recover after he left the last match at halftime due to a thigh injury, not fit enough to play just three days later. This will leave a hole in the defense, as they will also be without Mohamed Kaba (undisclosed), leaving Louis Leroux to likely enter the starting XI again. This will be something to watch, as Nantes takes the field again Sunday against Rennes.