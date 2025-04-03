Francis Coquelin Injury: Will miss at least two weeks
Coquelin (hamstring) will miss about 15 days due to injury, coach Antoine Kombouare confirmed in the press conference.
Coquelin missed the last match against Le Havre due to a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for approximately two weeks. His absence will not affect the starting lineup, as he has primarily been a bench option since joining the club.
