Francis Coquelin headshot

Francis Coquelin News: Assists against Brest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Coquelin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

By helping Mostafa Mohamed score against Brest, Coquelin assures that his 2025-26 season will finish with at least one assist. With three chances created across the campaign and having regularly played defensive midfield, him regularly contributing to goals is not expected.

Francis Coquelin
Nantes
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