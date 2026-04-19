Francis Coquelin News: Assists against Brest
Coquelin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest.
By helping Mostafa Mohamed score against Brest, Coquelin assures that his 2025-26 season will finish with at least one assist. With three chances created across the campaign and having regularly played defensive midfield, him regularly contributing to goals is not expected.
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