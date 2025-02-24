Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Francis Coquelin headshot

Francis Coquelin News: Assists in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Coquelin assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Lens.

Coquelin returned to the squad and made his season debut Sunday. He immediately contributed by assisting Meschack Elia's late goal. The veteran midfielder could compete for a starting spot once fully fit. His next opportunity to impress will come against Marseille on Sunday.

Francis Coquelin
Nantes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now