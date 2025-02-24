Francis Coquelin News: Assists in return
Coquelin assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Lens.
Coquelin returned to the squad and made his season debut Sunday. He immediately contributed by assisting Meschack Elia's late goal. The veteran midfielder could compete for a starting spot once fully fit. His next opportunity to impress will come against Marseille on Sunday.
