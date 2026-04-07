Francis Coquelin News: Makes four clearances in draw

Coquelin (undisclosed) had one off-target shot, made two tackles (one won) and four clearances and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's scoreless draw against Metz.

Coquelin recovered from the issue that made him miss the previous game and was thrown into the starting XI for just the sixth time this season and forced to defend even more than usual as his team was dominated from the very beginning and then things got worse after a red card was shown to a teammate before halftime. The midfielder appears to have a clear path to get playing time and this performance should help him in the fight for minutes during the final stretch of the campaign.